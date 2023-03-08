ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s Day celebrated at Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore

March 08, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VELLORE

Women should be a knowledge power house that will act as a shield, says Dr. Joyce Ponnaiah

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Joyce Ponnaiah, former Director, CMC, with G.V. Sampath, Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, during the celebrations of International Women’s Day, in Vellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Everyone should encourage and contribute to women’s participation in all walks of life , said Dr. Joyce Ponnaiah, former Director, CMC, in Vellore on Wednesday.

Speaking at the celebrations of International Women’s Day, which was organised by Naruvi Hospitals, she said that women should be a knowledge power house that would act as a shield to protect them. “Women employed in the services sector should discharge their duty with honesty as it would take them to great heights,” Dr. Ponnaiah said.

Later in the day, she gave away prizes to winners of various competitions on the occasion. The Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, G.V. Sampath, Chief Paediatrician Dr. Sonia Mary Kurian, Gynaecologist Dr. Ramya, and Chief Gynaecologist Dr. Aruna Kekre participated, the press release said.

