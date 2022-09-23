Women’s corporation signs MoU with British Council on soft skill training

The Hindu Bureau September 23, 2022 20:36 IST

Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) on Friday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the British Council to homogenise and streamline the curriculum for the English and soft skills training that the former is providing through different organisations.

The women’s corporation is providing skill development training to youth from rural areas in the 15-35 age group under the Union government’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDY - GKY) scheme in a bid to help them get employment.

A release from the organisation said that around 130 private training institutes have been engaged across Tamil Nadu to offer short-term training in 80 different areas. The MoU with the British Council will help in streamlining the curriculum and methodology used for English and soft skills training offered by these organisations. The exercise is being taken up under the National Rural Economic Transformation Project (NRETP) being executed with the World Bank support. The release added that around 40,000 youths will benefit this year from the revised training programme.