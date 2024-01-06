Women’s commission seeks action taken report on guest lecturers’ demand for maternity leave

January 06, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The National Women’s Commission has sent a second reminder to the Higher Education Department seeking an update on the action taken on a 2021 complaint on denied maternity leave made by guest lecturers.

In September 2021, the Tamil Nadu All Government College UGC-Qualified Guest Lecturers’ Association had filed a complaint with the Commission over women guest lecturers not being granted maternity leave. This complaint pertained to guest lecturers of constituent colleges under Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi.

A few months later, the government announced that all the 10 colleges would be taken over by the State government. However, the teachers’ appeal for maternity leave remained unaddressed.

The Commission had advised the Higher Education Department to consider the appeal but till date it has not materialised, said V. Thangaraj, association president. “There are over 7,000 honorary lecturers currently in the government arts and science colleges in the State. Around half of the teachers are women,” Mr. Thangaraj said. Things have changed since then, and now, the government must take a decision, he pointed out.

The guest lecturers do not receive salary for all the 12 months and their contract is ruled by a Government Order. But the association members say the government could instead give them a break after six months for a few days and then reinstate them. “We are not demanding permanence. We want benefits that are due to us as employees on contract,” Mr. Thangaraj said.