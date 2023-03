March 08, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VELLORE

The D.K.M. College for Women in Vellore has been awarded ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) after the team inspected the college recently.

According to a press release, the college management and the principal R. Banumathy were thankful for the efforts made by its faculty members, non teaching staff, students, alumni and parents for the award. Established in 1972, the college is affiliated to Thiruvalluvar University.