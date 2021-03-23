Women with same sex orientation move HC complaining of harassment by parents

The Madras High Court has decided to hold in-camera proceedings in a case where two young women with same sex orientation have approached the court alleging harassment by their parents. The petitioners feared threat to their life and claimed that they were being made to run from pillar to post by their parents just because the latter could not accept their children belonging to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh said the case on hand had to be dealt with more sensitivity and empathy since it appeared to be a sample case of how the society was grappling, even at this age, to come to terms with same sex orientation. The judge summoned the fathers of the both the women for the next hearing in his chambers on March 29 so that they could be heard in-camera before taking a decision on the issue.

The judge ordered directed Government Advocate Raghavan to take notices on behalf of the Inspectors of Tallakulam and Avaniapuram police stations in Madurai where ‘women missing’ cases had been registered on the basis of the complaints lodged by the petitioners’ parents. He also recorded the submissions of the law officer that the police would be instructed to ensure the safety and security of the petitioners.

Petitioners’ counsel S. Manuraj told the court that the police were continuously harassing his clients, now residing in Chennai, due to women missing complaints lodged by their parents. He urged the court to issue a direction to the police to desist from harassing the women besides ensuring that they do not face threat to their life from their parents who were unable to come to accept the relationship between them.