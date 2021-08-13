Women who lived as a couple return home

SALEM

13 August 2021 01:13 IST

Police deny exerting pressure on them

Two young women who recently went missing from their homes at Thalaivasal in the district were traced by the police. The college students, who were reportedly in a same-sex relationship, returned home a couple of days ago.

After the women, aged 19 and 20, went missing, their families lodged a complaint with the Thalaivasal police, who said one of the women was married. The police found them staying together in Chennai and brought them back.

The mother of one of the women said her daughter had gone missing after saying she was going to college. “The two girls were only friends. We have brought my daughter back. She can continue her studies or get married.”

Salem district police officers insisted that no pressure was mounted on the women to separate.

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said an inquiry was conducted based on the missing person complaints filed by relatives and to ensure that the women were safe. Their statements were taken and they were allowed to return home on their own, he said.

Advocate Sudha Ramalingam said there seemed to be a presumption among the police that every woman needed a custodian. “If the women want to live elsewhere, they must be allowed to do so,” she said.

She suggested that in such cases, an NGO representative or lawyer must be present when the women were questioned about their choices. “In their presence, these women will have the confidence to talk boldly about their preferences.”

It was doubtful that the two women, who had walked out of their homes to live elsewhere, would want to return, she said.

Ms. Sudha said that if a missing person complaint was filed by relatives about adults in a consensual relationship, the police could take a statement from the women from wherever they were residing and there was no need to take them home.