Women to get more alerts during pregnancy and post childbirth

SMS reminders will create awareness on timely vaccination, neonatal care

From now, 25 SMS alerts starting with antenatal care to child immunisation will be sent for the benefit of pregnant women and children in the State. All pregnant women registered in the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) System will be covered under this SMS-based vaccination reminder service.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the service on Friday. According to a press release, the Universal Immunisation Programme was being implemented in the State since 1985. Every year, around 10.11 lakh pregnant women and 9.23 lakh children benefited from the programme. Through this, children were protected from 12 vaccine preventable diseases.

As per the State’s Health Management Information System report, 95% of children have received all vaccines, while the National Family Health Survey-5 put the child immunisation coverage at 89.2%.

The State Government was taking steps to achieve 100% immunisation by improving maternal and child health services. As a part of this, a scheme to create awareness among mothers on the importance of vaccination by sending them reminders on timely vaccination, pre- and post-childbirth and neonatal care was planned. In continuation of this, the Government announced that vaccination reminders would be increased from seven to 25 SMS alerts.

All women registered in the PICME System would benefit under this scheme. They would continue receiving the reminders till the entire vaccination schedule for the pregnant women and children is completed. The State would spend ₹22 lakh every year for the scheme, the release said.

The alerts would start with the registration of pregnancy (within the first 12 weeks) and go on to remind for antenatal check-ups for the 16th, 20th, 26th, 30th and 34th weeks followed by alerts for the third trimester. Alerts on the bank deposits made for the financial assistance under the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme would also be sent. After childbirth, alerts including for vaccinations scheduled for the 6th, 10th and 14th weeks and 10th and 16th months would be sent.

Among others, Directors R. Narayana Babu (Medical Education), T.S. Selvavinayagam (Public Health and Preventive Medicine) and S. Gurunathan (Medical and Rural Health Services) were present.