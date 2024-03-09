Women should give priority to their health: Seema Agarwal

March 09, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - VELLORE

Women should give top priority in taking care of their health as their contribution to the family and society is increasing, said Seema Agarwal, Chairperson, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB).

Speaking at the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by Naruvi Hospitals here, Ms. Agarwal said that taking care of one’s health not just meant seeking medical attention after falling sick, but taking good care of themselves, and preventing illnesses.

As women have been performing complex tasks in challenging roles, it was very important for them to maintain good health. There were no doubts about the skills of women in all spheres, and that they had the capabilities to excel in various fields. “Women have to show their skills in action, what they believe in and not merely resort to slogans and speeches alone,” she said.

G.V. Sampath, Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, said respecting and celebrating women was an integral part of the culture of the country. Naruvi Hospitals is a women-driven organisation, with over 70 percent of employees being women. “Be it medicine, business, law, management, or any walk of life, women are excelling as they are focussed,” he said.

On the occasion, Ashok Mithra, Head, Department of Radiology; Paul Henry, Executive Director; Dilip Mathai, Director, Medical Education; and Mathew Chandy, eminent neurosurgeon, were present, the press release said.

