Women SHG members participate in workshop

To improve the livelihood of women in the district, the Entrepreneurship Development Innovative Institute (EDII), Chennai, organised a workshop on value addition and marketing .

More than 150 women self help group members participated in the workshop, which was inaugurated by the District Collector, S.A. Raman. He said that the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) had formulated several programmes for the upliftment of rural women.

Themes covered

Subjects such as growing groundnut, value addition, adding byproducts to the main produce and marketing the produce were taught by the experts in the respective fields. The State Agriculture Department endorsed growing of groundnut as a viable source of income for the participants.

A question and answer session was conducted to provide insight and clarity on the topics being taught.

These programmes would be extended to other districts depending on the requests from agriculturists and district rural development agency, sources from EDII said.