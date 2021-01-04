Women must have equal rights, remuneration: Kamal Haasan

We have an action plan on offering wages for homemakers, says Makkal Needhi Maiam founder

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said that their party’s policy was that women should be offered equal rights and remuneration.

Interacting with coffee estate workers at Yercaud, Mr. Haasan said that he was aware that wages were not the same for men and women workers there. His party’s policy was that from farm to space, women should have equal rights and equal remuneration. “If voted to power, 50% of the Cabinet will be women,” he said.

On his promise of offering wages for homemakers, Mr. Haasan said that they have an action plan for it and those who teased it earlier were now curious and asking how much would be paid.

Spelling out plans for the hill station, Mr. Haasan said that a sanctuary would be formed for Indian gaurs in Yercaud and added that MNM was the only party that talked about environment.

Addressing the public at Alagapuram, he said that wherever he went, he was able to see that Tamil Nadu was on the cusp of change. Some said that the crowds came to see a film star. “If it is to see a film star, they could see him freely in the comfort of their homes on Saturdays. People are here to see change and I'm a tool for change,” he said.