Women must have equal rights, remuneration: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said that their party’s policy was that women should be offered equal rights and remuneration.
Interacting with coffee estate workers at Yercaud, Mr. Haasan said that he was aware that wages were not the same for men and women workers there. His party’s policy was that from farm to space, women should have equal rights and equal remuneration. “If voted to power, 50% of the Cabinet will be women,” he said.
On his promise of offering wages for homemakers, Mr. Haasan said that they have an action plan for it and those who teased it earlier were now curious and asking how much would be paid.
Spelling out plans for the hill station, Mr. Haasan said that a sanctuary would be formed for Indian gaurs in Yercaud and added that MNM was the only party that talked about environment.
Addressing the public at Alagapuram, he said that wherever he went, he was able to see that Tamil Nadu was on the cusp of change. Some said that the crowds came to see a film star. “If it is to see a film star, they could see him freely in the comfort of their homes on Saturdays. People are here to see change and I'm a tool for change,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath