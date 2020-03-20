Tamil Nadu

Women farmers given chicks to sustain livelihood

9,450 beneficiaries have been chosen

At a programme organised at a veterinary dispensary in Alamelumangapuram, Vellore, Assistant Veterinary Surgeon, R. Ravichandran distributed baskets of 25 chicks each to 42 beneficiaries chosen from village panchayats.

As part of the Rural Backyard Poultry Scheme (RBPS), the Animal Husbandry Department, has dsitributed the women poultry farmers a highly-productive variant of Aseel country chick variety, so that they could have financial independence by selling their eggs and meat.

Mr. Ravichandran said these women were trained on rearing these chicks and they have been given a handbook on the Do’s and Don’ts while rearing the chicks. Meanwhile, they can contact the animal husbandry department dispensaries for any medical help to be extended to the chicks during the growing period, he said.

Regional Joint Director (Animal Husbandry), J. Navaneetha Krishnan said that so far 9,450 beneficiaries chosen from Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet have been provided with Aseel country chicks for the year 2019-20.

