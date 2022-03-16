Women empowerment alone can set the tone for a positive growth, says Minister

While 96 per cent of girl students from private schools had access to higher education, only 46 per cent of girls passing out from government schools step into higher educational institutions, said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a function, organised by the TN State Minorities Commission at the Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Sciences for Women to distribute prizes for winners who participated in various competitions from 39 women’s colleges, he said that the government offered many incentives for girl children in formal education.

In fact, Tamil Nadu stood much higher than the national average in the field of education, he said and wished that in the coming years, more girl students from government schools take up higher education. “Do not just stop with Plus Two... More literate women in a society is a powerful indicator of the growth of the economy,” he said. Women should not just stop with higher education, but should also become entrepreneurs, he added.

The Tamil Nadu government focused on inclusive growth and the Dravidian model has become a talking point among many States now, he said. In such a conducive environment, the girl students should use the opportunities to come up in their lives, he added.