Women cannot travel for free in all buses, says Transport Minister

March 22, 2022 21:17 IST

‘Loss-making transport corporation will not allow such a measure’

Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan said women could not travel in all buses for free as the loss-making transport corporation would not allow such a measure.

Replying to former Minister Sellur K. Raju, who wondered why women were not allowed to travel without fare in city buses in Madurai, the Minister said the transport corporation had already made a huge loss of ₹48,000 crore. “How can we run the corporation?,” he asked.

