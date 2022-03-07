‘Women are lifeline of every family’

Lauding womenfolk for playing multiple roles, Swami Sivayogananda on Monday said society should henceforth celebrate womanhood in a more fitting manner.

Speaking at a two-day International Women’s Day celebration organised by Chinmaya Mission, he said that as a child, daughter and mother, every woman deserved to be appreciated. They were the lifeline of every family. Society should recognise and celebrate them as icons of every household.

Participants from different walks of life in and around the city participated in the event. Popular writer and chartered accountant R. Sridhar, in his address, said that every woman was a symbol of love and affection. Pattimandram speaker Raja said that womenfolk had abundant patience, strength and devotion.

Over 200 delegates attended the event, which had group activities and games conducted by Chinmaya Devi volunteers.

On Tuesday, speakers would talk on ‘Great women from Mahabharata’ and ‘Glory of womanhood.’