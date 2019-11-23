Woman with needle stuck in hip to undergo surgery

A middle-aged woman from Sirkazhi was admitted to Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital on Friday for a surgery to remove a needle stuck in her hip about a fortnight ago.

Parvathi, 54, was given an injection at the Urban Primary Health Centre, Sirkazhi, for fever on November 9. When the needle got stuck, she was referred to the Government Hospital located nearby. But, the scan did not show the needle.

As the pain persisted, she went to the Government Hospital again after a week. The needle was spotted during a second scan. Parvathi was advised to go to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University, for surgery.

When she reportedly expressed her inability to go there, Health department officials in Sirkazhi arranged for a surgery at the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital. A blood test was conducted before the surgery, officials said.

The needle had moved from the place where she was injected.

“Such movement of the needle in the fleshy part is not unusual. Surgical removal of the needle will be carried out late in the night or on Saturday morning,” said R. Rajmohan, Block Medical Officer, Sirkazhi. Had the needle touched the bone, the pain would have been excruciating, he added.

Parvathy's son Moorthy (34) said the complication could have been avoided had the needle been spotted when the scan was taken the first time at the Government Hospital, Sirkazhi.

Moorthy said that he had been given to understand that the needle would be successfully removed and that the infection caused inside the flesh due to the movement of the needle will be rectified.