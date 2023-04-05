HamberMenu
Woman with lymph nodes diagnosed for TB

Doctors say often TB is missed when people are asymptomatic and are being diagnosed for lymph nodes

April 05, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Early identification of symptoms and initiating treatment is key to treat tuberculosis, doctors have emphasised. For 53-year-old Kannamal from Nanganallur, who came with complaints of poor food intake for many weeks and weight loss (she weighed a mere 37 kg), that was unfortunately not the case.

Doctors at Rela Hospital ran routine investigations and when she did not respond to oral feeds, had excessive swelling in her lower limbs, she was referred to Benhur Joel, consultant pulmonologist. He performed the EBUS (endobronchial ultrasound) procedure and diagnosed the condition as tuberculosis. 

“Tuberculosis is a dangerous disease that can spread quickly from the lungs to bones, the brain, the kidneys and liver, affecting every part of the body if untreated.“ he said. “We are seeing more patients with lymph nodes. Had she been diagnosed earlier she would not have suffered this much. Though doctors have been seeing more patients with lymph nodes they do not immediately suspect TB,” he said. “We don’t do therapy, we ignore it,” Dr. Benhur said. The tendency to consider TB a working-class disease leads to delayed diagnosis, so when someone presents with lymph nodes TB tests should be run, he said. 

The semi-invasive EBUS-TBNA is an accurate and safe procedure. In 20 minutes, the affected tissues were removed, the specialist said and she was put on anti-tuberculosis therapy.  Post-treatment Kannamal weighed 54 kg and she was not anaemic either. She has been advised regular follow up and urged to maintain a nutritious diet, the doctor added. 

