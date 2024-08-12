Woman with heart failure undergoes rare procedure 

ADVERTISEMENT

A 59-year-old woman with severe heart failure underwent a procedure recently to repair her heart.

The woman had undergone a heart procedure in 2021 in Tirunelveli but developed breathing difficulty and swelling in the leg. At Apollo Hospital, the doctors found that the mitral valve and tricuspid valve were leaking. Since medication and supportive brought no improvement, doctors opted for advanced treatment. She underwent a mitral and tricuspid transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER).

Sai Satish, senior consultant in interventional cardiology at the hospital, led the team that performed the minimally invasive procedure, which involves inserting a tiny clip in the heart through a catheter to repair the leaking valves. According to him, the dual valve repair was done for the first time in India. “The patient’s smooth recovery and symptom relief demonstrates the effectiveness of our approach, offering new options for those with challenging heart conditions,” he said.

The TEER technique is used to treat mitral regurgitation, where the heart’s mitral valve does not close properly, causing blood to leak backward. A hospital release added that simultaneous repair of both mitral and tricuspid valves using Teer, is exceptionally rare.

