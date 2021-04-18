Woman who swapped ATM card, withdrew ₹5.65 lakhs nabbed

She had purchased 108 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a motorcycle with the cash, police said.

The District Crime Branch police on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old woman who used to swap ATM cards and withdraw money from the accounts of gullible people in the guise of helping them.

The arrested was identified as R. Seethalakshmi of Koothur in Tiruchi district. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that she was involved in several cases of theft in ATMs across the State.

Police said that her long run came to an end after the woman swapped the debit card of E. Vadamalai, 65, at an ATM in Kaanai in Villupuram district on March 9.

Seethalakshmi had swapped the ATM card on the pretext of helping the senior citizen and had withdrawn ₹5.65 lakh from her bank account in multiple transactions.

On Saturday, the DCB police noticed Seethalakshmi roaming in a suspicious manner near an ATM in Villupuram town and detained her. Upon questioning, she confessed to her involvement in the crime, police said.

Seethalakshmi had purchased 108 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a motorcycle with the cash, police said. The jewellery and motorcycle were recovered from her.

She was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.