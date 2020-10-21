Woman who sought assistance to ‘bribe’ VAO gets certificate

ERODE:

A 63-year-old woman in Anthiyur Taluk who was in the news after she begged from the public “in order to give a bribe to Mathur Village Administrative Officer” to get a legal heir certificate, received the certificate on Tuesday.

On October 19, Jothimani of Alampalayam village along with her grandchildren sat on the premises of Anthiyur Tahsildar office with a board that she needed assistance for paying money to the VAO who, she claimed, was demanding ₹3,000 for issuing an heir certificate. She said that she was a daily wager and was unable to pay the money to the VAO for the certificate. Later, she lodged a complaint with Anthiyur Tahsildar Marimuthu.

Mr. Marimuthu invited Jothimani and her two grandchildren to his office and handed over the heir certificate. Sources in the Revenue Department said that inquiry is on with the VAO and Departmental action will be initiated against the VAO, if the charges were found to be true.

