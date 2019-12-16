Woman who had saved demonetised notes dead

Rangammal Palanisamy, the younger of the two elderly sisters who saved ₹46,000 in the demonetised ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes in Poomalur village panchayat, Palladam taluk, died at the Government IRT Perundurai Medical College Hospital in Erode district on Sunday.

She was 77. K. Selvaraj, son of the elder sister Rangammal Kalimuthu, 82, and nephew of the deceased, told The Hindu over phone that she was ailing from tuberculosis and died on Sunday morning at the hospital. Her body was brought to Poomalur and the last rites were conducted on Sunday evening, he said. The sisters received sympathy when it came to light that their savings of ₹46,000 was in demonetised currency and that they were not aware of the announcement.

Following media reports, Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan invited the sisters to the District Collectorate on November 29 and assured them a monthly pension of ₹1,000 and recommended treatment for tuberculosis at the Perundurai hospital for Ms. Rangammal Palanisamy.