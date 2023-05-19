Woman undergoes new procedure to get rid of tumour in the neck

May 19, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 49-year-old woman recently underwent a surgery to remove a benign tumour on her salivary gland. She is doing well now.

Vijayalakshmi Muthukrishnan had been diagnosed with a tumour, which had been growing for a few years. Doctors said she would need surgery but there were complications. The surgery could permanently leave her with a defective smile.

The tumour was on the submandibular gland and conventional methods could leave a scar on her neck. Besides, there was the chance that her mandible nerve could be cut during the incision leaving her unable to smile.

She was then referred to Venkata Karthikeyan C., clinical lead Robotic ENT – Head and Neck Oncology at Apollo Main Hospital.

Dr. Karthikeyan offered the retroauricular hairline incision (RAHI) approach to remove the tumour. “This approach facilitates endoscopic neck surgeries under higher magnification and better cosmesis leaving no scars in the visible portion of the neck,” he said.

According to him the hospital had so far performed 125 robotic ENT surgeries. They include trans oral robotic surgery (TORS) or throat cancers and RAHI.

Ms. Vijalakshmi’s surgery was a day care procedure. The doctor said the incision was made behind the ear under the hairline and the tumour was excised.

The treatment could be offered to young, socially active people who require treatment for tumours of the thyroid, parathyroid glands, parapharlyngeal space tumours, submandibular gland removal, and benign neck swellings caused by branchial cleft cyst and metastatic cervical lymph nodes in persons with head and neck cancers.

The procedure was covered under the private insurance scheme the family had, said her husband Muthukrishnan.