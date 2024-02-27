GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman, two daughters run over by train near Walajah

Police said the 35-year-old, with her two small daughters, was seen walking across the tracks when the Antyodaya Express was on it; there has been a family quarrel earlier in the day

February 27, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
A. Venilla and her two daughters were run over by a train at the Walajah Road railway station on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

A. Venilla and her two daughters were run over by a train at the Walajah Road railway station on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old woman and her two young daughters were hit and run over by a train at the Walajah Road railway station on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Police said that the victims were identified as A. Vennila (35) and her two daughters A. Jenusri (5) and A. Dharnika (3). At around 10 a.m., when the incoming Antyodaya Express train proceeding towards Chennai was near the railway station, the woman was seen walking across the track with her children. All three were hit and run over by the train.

Passengers who were waiting at the station and railway officials immediately rushed to the spot, and the bodies were sent to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town for post-mortem examinations.

Police said an initial inquiry revealed that S. Arivazhagan (40), a retired army employee had married Vennila seven years ago after he was estranged from his first wife, A. Vijayalakshmi. Subsequently, he filed for a divorce from his first wife. However, a court order had recently favoured his first wife Vijayalashmi, allowing her to live with her estranged husband.

Based on the court order, police said that Vijayalakshmi came to her husband’s house near Ammoor village on Tuesday, where Arivazhagan and Vennila had an argument with her. Upset over Vijayalakshmi’s coming to their house, Vennila left the home along with her two children, and the three were later run over by the train.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

(Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and the Tele-MANAS helpline 14416)

