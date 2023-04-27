HamberMenu
Woman, two children found dead in a well near Ranipet

Her 5-year-old daughter and three-and-a-half-year-old son are among the victims

April 27, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old woman and her two children were found dead in a well at Melkulam village near Kalavai town in Ranipet on Thursday.  

The police said that S. Renuka, 28, S. Shruthika, 5, and three-and-a-half-year-old Deepak were found dead in the farm well on the outskirts of the village. A dairy farmer, S. Uma, who had gone to the farm to bring back her cows saw the trio in the well. Immediately, she alerted other residents and the police. Along with firefighters, the police retrieved the bodies from the 40-foot-deep well and sent them to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah for post-mortem. A case has been filed by Kalavai police. An RDO inquiry into their death has been initiated, the police said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

