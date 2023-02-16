HamberMenu
Woman treated for rare genetic condition at Chennai hospital

The patient was diagnosed with genetic dystonia, which affects 16/1 lakh persons, and was treated at Rela Hospital using deep brain stimulation therapy

February 16, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 57-year-old woman from Nagercoil presented at Rela Hospital here with difficulty in chewing food and stiffness in her right hand, which she suffered for over three years. She had difficulty in sitting in a chair and was unable to walk. She spent most of her time in bed. 

Her son, a placement officer in a city college, sought medical help and his search ended with Shankar Balakrishnan, clinical lead, intervention neurologist and neuromodulation, and Anbu Selvan, senior consultant, neurosurgery, taking up her case.

Evaluations and investigations revealed that her condition, generalised genetic dystonia, which affects 16/1 lakh persons, can be treated using deep brain stimulation therapy. “Dystonia is a complex movement disorder that causes muscles to contract on their own uncontrollably,” Dr. Shankar said.

The patient underwent a three-hour deep brain stimulation procedure. Two days post-surgery, the doctors noticed “a significant reduction in the neck muscle pulling,” said Dr. Shankar.

After she completes the entire gamut of rehabilitation, the doctors expect that her quality of life would drastically improve.

