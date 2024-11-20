Woman trapped in paddy harvesting machine dies

A 42-year-old farmer was killed after she got trapped in a paddy harvesting machine at Krishnapuram village near Tirupattur town on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased, N. Sasi, was a mother of three. Along with her husband K. Natraj, 46, she had been cultivating three acres of farmland in the village for many years. In view of the onset of the northeast monsoon, S. Umapathy, a farmer in the neighbouring Venkaya Palli village, requested the couple to help him harvest paddy on the farmland.

On Tuesday, the couple went to help with the harvesting work. Umapathy deployed a paddy harvesting machine, owned by farmer V. Elumalai, 38), to complete the work faster. As she was removing the paddy husk near the machine, Sasi got caught in the machine when the driver of the machine moved it unknowingly. She died on the spot.

The body was for postmortem. A case has been registered. Special teams have been formed to nab the driver. A probe is under way.