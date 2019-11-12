Woman trampled to death

A 65-year-old woman, Malaiammal of Kavichikombai village in Kannivadi range of Dindigul forest division, was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Monday evening. Malaiammal and her relative Rajathi, 30, were moving from one estate to another through a single lane pathway, when the incident occurred.

“They did not notice the elephant’s presence. Rajathi, who tried fleeing sustained injuries and is being treated at the Oddanchatram Government Hospital. Malaimmal’s body would be sent for post-mortem after the revenue officials arrived,” said C. Vidya, District Forest Officer, Dindigul Division.

She added that an immediate relief of ₹50,000 will be disbursed to the kin of the deceased and a proposal will be sent for the remaining assistance.

“The movement of the elephant is being monitored and the animal is said to be present a few metres away from the spot where the incident happened. We have cautioned people not to venture into the area or use the pathway,” she said.

A couple of days ago, the forest department officials monitored the movement of a lone tusker in the Parappalar dam area following which restrictions were imposed on tourists and locals. “The tusker that was camping in Parappalar had moved into the reserve forest on Sunday and the animal that trampled Malaiammal on Monday is a different elephant,” Ms. Vidya said.