Woman succumbs to COVID-19; fresh cases remain under 500-mark 

In a day 445 more persons test positive for the infection

Special Correspondent Chennai
September 07, 2022 23:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 445 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. One person who was undergoing treatment in Salem died of the infection. With this, the number of fatalities in the State stood at 38,038.

The deceased, a 52-year-old woman, was admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College on September 2. The Salem native had systemic hypertension and had also complained of fever, cough and breathing difficulty. She tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. She was diagnosed with bilateral multifocal pneumonitis with a few segmental consolidation. She died on September 5, and the hospital recorded her death as having occurred due to pneumonia, respiratory failure and systemic hypertension.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the infection till date rose to 35,71,924 in the State. Kallakurichi was the only district where no new infection was recorded. A total of 20 districts recorded fewer than 10 fresh cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Chennai, another 81 people tested positive for the infection. At the same time, 86 more people were discharged, taking the tally of those undergoing treatment to 2,139.

The fresh cases took the tally of those who have contracted the infection till date to 35,71,924. As on date, 4,945 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 across the State.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department, another 459 people were discharged across the State, bringing the total number of recoveries to 35,28,941.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health
public health/community medicine
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app