Woman, struggling with renal failure since 2017, undergoes kidney transplantation at Stanley at night

TRANSTAN allotted a kidney from an accident victim to the hospital and this helped the 30-year-old textile factory worker

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 05, 2022 21:42 IST

A 33-year-old manual labourer in a local textile factory in Erukancheri underwent kidney transplantation late night on Tuesday (Ayudha Puja day) at the Government Stanley Hospital.

The patient, Kavitha, had been diagnosed with chronic renal failure in 2017 and was on haemodialysis at a charitable organisation since 2020. She registered for a cadaver donor renal transplantation in March 2021 at the Department of Nephrology at the hospital.

On Tuesday morning, through Vidiyal app, the Tamil Nadu transplant authority (TRANSTAN) informed the hospital that a kidney from a 30-year-old road accident victim had been allotted to it. A team comprising J.V.S. Prakash, head of Urology, Thiruvarul, professor of urology, Edwin Fernando, head of Nephrology, anaesthesia professor Sudhakar, and head of microbiology Dilli Rani, besides support staff performed the surgery at night.

A hospital release said Ms. Kavitha is recovering well and is being closely monitored by a team of experts and nurses in the renal transplant intensive care unit.

She would be put on immunosuppressants and would be monitored post-discharge, a release from the hospital said.

With this, the hospital has performed 27 renal transplants in 2022, the release added.

