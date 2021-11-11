Woman SP deposes before trial court

The woman Superintendent of Police, who had levelled charges of sexual harassment against suspended Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das, deposed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Villupuram on Thursday.

Testimony not over

According to prosecution, “The SP deposed before the court in-camera for around 4 hours. Her testimony is not yet over and she will be again present on Friday. The court, which is hearing the case directed that none except the prosecution and defence lawyers and the accused would be allowed to present.”

Mr. Das and D. Kannan, Superintendent of Police, currently under suspension appeared before the court. The Chief Judicial Magistrate S. Gopinathan adjourned the case to Friday.