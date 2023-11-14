ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, son critically injured after car overturns in Tirupattur

November 14, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

S. Santhosh and his mother S. Neranja Lakshmi Rekha were going to his uncle’s house in Bengaluru from Vellore in his sedan when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her son were critically injured after the car they were travelling in overturned on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway near Natrampalli town in Tirupattur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 43-year-old woman and her son were critically injured after the car they were travelling in overturned on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) near Natrampalli town in Tirupattur on Tuesday.

Police said that S. Santhosh, 22, along with his mother S. Neranja Lakshmi Rekha, was going to his uncle’s house in Bengaluru from Vellore in his sedan when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle on the highway. In the impact, the car overturned from the carriageway and skidded to the muddy service lane on the stretch. The accident occurred around 10.30 a.m.

Police said rash driving might have been the reason for the accident. The continuous drizzle in the district since Tuesday morning has made arterial stretches, including the highway, quite wet.

Immediately, a police patrol team and other motorists rushed the injured persons to the Government Taluk Hospital in Natrampalli town. Later, they were shifted to a private hospital in Vellore. The Natrampalli police inspected the accident spot. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on, the police said.

