Woman set on fire by stalker in Cuddalore district

In a horrific incident, a 26-year-old married woman was set on fire allegedly by a stalker at a private construction firm in Vadalur near here on Friday. The victim, Salomi, wife of John Victor, 30, serving in the Indian Army, sustained critical burn injuries and was rushed to the Kurunjipadi General Hospital and later referred to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.

Locals overpowered the accused, Sundaramoorthy, a private bus conductor and handed him over to the police.

Police sources said Salomi, a mother of two children and a resident of Block 21 in Neyveli was working in a private construction firm in Vadalur. She used to travel for work on the private bus, and both the victim and the accused knew each other. Police said Salomi stopped talking to Sundaramoorthy after he proposed to her.

Police said Salomi got down from the bus and went for work as usual on Friday. Sundaramoorthy followed her to office with a bottle of petrol and poured it on her and set her on fire. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to her help. Sundaramoorthy tried to flee but he was nabbed and handed over to the Vadalur police. Further investigations are on.