Woman set ablaze by husband in Shoolagiri

KRISHNAGIRI

02 March 2020 15:43 IST

The 27-year-old was sleeping her home with her two young sons when her husband set her on fire following a domestic tiff

A woman set ablaze by her husband in Shoolagiri village is in critical condition at the Dharmapuri Govenrment Medical College Hospital. The victim, Latha (27) of Bedapalli, was sleeping in the house with her two young sons, when the accused Kamaraj poured kerosene on her and set her on fire.

Kamaraj and Latha reportedly had had a domestic tiff. Kamaraj had reached home in the early hours of Monday, when his family was still asleep. He doused kerosene on his sleeping wife and set her ablaze. The victim was rushed to hospital with critical injuries. Shoolagiri police are on the lookout for Kamaraj, who is absconding.

Advertising

Advertising