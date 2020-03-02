Woman set ablaze by husband in Shoolagiri

A woman set ablaze by her husband in Shoolagiri village is in critical condition at the Dharmapuri Govenrment Medical College Hospital. The victim, Latha (27) of Bedapalli, was sleeping in the house with her two young sons, when the accused Kamaraj poured kerosene on her and set her on fire.
Kamaraj and Latha reportedly had had a domestic tiff. Kamaraj had reached home in the early hours of Monday, when his family was still asleep. He doused kerosene on his sleeping wife and set her ablaze. The victim was rushed to hospital with critical injuries. Shoolagiri police are on the lookout for Kamaraj, who is absconding.
