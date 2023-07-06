Woman seeks help to bring mortal remains of murdered husband from Germany

July 06, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

A 23-year-old woman from Sadurangapattinam in Chengalpattu district has petitioned the Ministry of External Affairs to help bring the mortal remains of her 33-year-old husband, Prakash Panneerselvam, who was murdered in Germany last week.

According to the petitioner P. Divya, her husband was murdered by a co-worker, also an Indian and hailing from Chennai. “I did not initially get the information from officials there. Other Tamils working with him called to convey the news,” she said. She added that officials from the Indian Embassy in Germany called her on Tuesday to collect additional details. “I am hoping that they will help,” she added.

Panneerselvam, who is survived by Ms. Divya and their two-year-old daughter, was previously working in a Middle Eastern country as a welder. Ms. Divya alleged that a person running a recruiting company in the city had persuaded her husband to leave that job and take up another opportunity in Hungary for a better salary.

The agent allegedly took a payment of ₹2.5 lakh for arranging the job and visa. Mr. Panneerselvam went to Hungary in March 2022 and found to his disappointment that he was not recruited as a welder but as a worker for laying cables, Ms. Divya said.

According to her, he reportedly moved to another company in Hungary and later some Germans working in the company took a group of Indian workers to Germany in April for another opportunity. She alleged that her husband was not paid for the past five months. “I want the Tamil Nadu government to also help in bringing my husband’s body back and ensure that his company clears salary arrears,” she appealed.

