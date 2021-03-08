Woman seeks CB-CID probe into husband’s death

A woman from Theni district moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday seeking a direction to transfer the investigation into the death of her husband to the CB-CID. She alleged that her husband was tortured at Madurai Central Prison and succumbed to injuries he sustained there.
The petitioner, K. Nagajothi from Andipatti, said in 2017 her husband S. Karuppasamy, a casual labourer, was picked up by the police for an inquiry after he was involved in a tussle with one Rasu.
She said Karuppasamy was arrested and subsequently remanded in judicial custody. At the Madurai prison he was subjected to torture, the petitioner said.
She said her husband had no health issues and had no injuries on his body at the time of being remanded in judicial custody. The injuries were inflicted inside the prison and reflected the torture by the police and prison officials, she said and sought transfer of the investigation in the case from Madurai police to the CB-CID.
Justice R. Hemalatha directed the State to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the hearing till April 5.
