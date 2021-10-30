Woman researcher honoured

Kalpana Balakrishnan, Dean Research of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, has been chosen for the Women in Research Award by Clarivate, as part of the India Research Excellence – Citation Awards.

Clarivate is a UK-based organisation which, according to its website, uses its subscription to offer technology-based solutions and domain expertise to help customers discover, protect and commercialise their inventions.

The organisation has introduced a new category this year - Women in Research, for those who have demonstrated excellence in research related to Sustainable Development Goals.

This year eight researchers and 12 institutions in India have been awarded for their research contributions. They include the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (for research in engineering and technology) and Anna University (State University) from Tamil Nadu.

The awards were based on in-depth analysis on data compiled from the Web of Science citation index and InCites– a research performance benchmarking and analytics tool.

Dr. Kalpana termed the award a recognition for SRIHER and for their numerous collaborators within and outside India and for all champions of public health. “It will allow us to raise the profile of all researchers, especially women, who toil to communicate actionable evidence from community-based studies through high impact publications,” she said.