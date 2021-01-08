Tamil Nadu

Woman raped by two men inside temple in Nagapattinam

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men inside the premises of a temple in Vandipettai in Nagapattinam town on Wednesday night. The crime was reported to the Velipalayam police on Thursday. The accused, M. Appas alias Arunraj (25) of Vandipettai and K. Anand (24) of Akkaraikulam, have been arrested.

Police sources said the woman, a widow and mother of two children, was on her way to her sister’s house when the two men accosted her. The men reportedly forcibly took her inside the temple premises and allegedly raped her. They threatened her by brandishing a knife before escaping from the spot.

The woman later lodged a complaint with the Velipalayam police who registered a case under IPC sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in or near any public place) 376 (rape) and 506 (II) (criminal intimidation).

