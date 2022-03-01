Woman police helps drop-out kids return to school

L Srikrishna

DINDIGUL

When head constable Chitra Selvi, attached with the Anti-Child Trafficking Wing in Dindigul district, turned a counsellor, she instantly succeeded.

The result was that nine children including girl students, who had dropped out from the school, started going back to the class room from Monday onwards.

As the good job of the woman police got the attention of the social media, she has been getting encomiums from far and near.

The Dindigul District SP V R Srinivasan had kicked off a month long campaign to create awareness among the children in all the educational institutions about the significance of education, evils of child labour, consequences of child marriage and the importance of acquiring knowledge and how it helps children to come up in their lives.

For the novel initiative, the police department had chosen a handful of men and women officers including personnel to interact with the student community.

When Head Constable Chitra Selvi was going around a Panchayat Union School in Vadamadurai block, she was informed by the school head mistress and teachers that out of 90 students, about 10 among them had dropped out after the covid19 pandemic lockdown. Several attempts to bring the children back to the school had not fetched any desired results, they had informed.

When she asked for a meeting with the parents, the school readily agreed. For about an hour or so, Chitra Selvi turned into a professional counsellor. She spoke briefly with the parents and discussed about the future of the children. The advantages in education and the need for knowledge were all shared with them.

The result: All the nine kids reported for school on Monday. Seeing them, the teachers and Headmistress Anbuselvi were baffled, but happy to have the children back in the campus. They thanked the woman police and her superior officers. But, the salutes and encomiums to Chitra Selvi in the social media keeps growing as likes and comments doesn’t stop yet.