Tamil Nadu

Woman passenger pushed off train in Arakkonam station

She tried to board a reserved coach.

A woman passenger trying to board a train was pushed off it at the Arakkonam station on Wednesday, resulting in heated arguments among passengers.

The passenger tried to board a reserved coach of the Trivandrum Central-Silchar Aronai Express (number 12507), which reached the Arakkonam junction at around 9 a.m.

This was objected to by the passengers of the coach and she was allegedly pushed off the train by one of them. The woman suffered minor injuries. A quarrel ensued when some men opposed the behaviour of those in the coach. The railway police is said to have intervened, averting a major clash.

No complaint was lodged. The officials helped the her travel on the same train.

Jan 29, 2020

