Woman passenger pushed off train in Arakkonam station

A woman passenger trying to board a train was pushed off it at the Arakkonam station on Wednesday, resulting in heated arguments among passengers.
The passenger tried to board a reserved coach of the Trivandrum Central-Silchar Aronai Express (number 12507), which reached the Arakkonam junction at around 9 a.m.
This was objected to by the passengers of the coach and she was allegedly pushed off the train by one of them. The woman suffered minor injuries. A quarrel ensued when some men opposed the behaviour of those in the coach. The railway police is said to have intervened, averting a major clash.
No complaint was lodged. The officials helped the her travel on the same train.
