Woman, newborn die in PHC

The death of a woman and her baby at the Thirukkurunkudi Primary Health Centre shortly after delivery triggered tension in the hamlet on Thursday.

When S. Akhila, 26, developed labour pain, she was rushed to a PHC equipped with an operation theatre.The nurses in the PHC conducted the delivery. Akhila’s condition worsened after the delivery. The nurses allegedly tried to manage the situation. However, Akhila and the baby died in the PHC which led to the tension.

Agitated over this, Ms. Akhila’s relatives staged a dharna in front of the PHC alleging that the deaths happened because of the absence of doctor at the health centre.

“Since the doctor was not available, the nurses should have explained to us the situation and we would have taken her to a nearby hospital immediately. Besides hiding the fact that the doctor was not available, the nurses conducted the delivery, which resulted in the death,” said a relative.

Soon the representatives of political parties joined the protesting public. Tahsildar of Nanguneri Rahmathullah, Deputy Superintendent of Police Elangovan and Deputy Director of Public Health Senthil Kumar held talks with the protesters, who demanded “adequate compensation” to the family of the deceased and “appropriate action” against nurses and the doctor who was not on duty. The police pacified the relatives and sent the bodies to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem around 4 a.m.

Deputy Director of Public Health Senthil Kumar said the PHC had the sanctioned strength of four doctors. While two of them had gone for higher studies, the third doctor was shifted to Nanguneri. “We’ve ordered an inquiry into this incident to ascertain the facts,” Dr. Senthil said.

On Friday, Ms. Akhila relatives submitted a petition at the Collector’s Office pressing their demand for compensation and action against the nurses.