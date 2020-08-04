Woman murders daughter

Tiruvannamalai

The police have registered a case against a 30-year-old woman who reportedly murdered her seven-year old daughter and attempted to end her life on Sunday. Police said Suganya slit the throat of her daughter Nivetha with a sharp weapon and tried to end her life. Her husband Kalaiarasan saw the two lying in a pool of blood and rushed them to the hospital. "Suganya fainted after telling her husband that she had murdered her daughter," said a police officer. Nivetha was declared dead and Suganya survived. She was then shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai for further treatment. The Thandrampattu police have registered a case against Suganya. Further investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

