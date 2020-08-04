Tamil Nadu

Woman murders daughter

The police have registered a case against a 30-year-old woman who reportedly murdered her seven-year old daughter and attempted to end her life on Sunday. Police said Suganya slit the throat of her daughter Nivetha and

tried to end her life. Nivetha was declared dead.

