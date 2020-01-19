Tamil Nadu

Woman murdered, hunt on for killer in Vellore

more-in

Five sovereigns of jewellery missing

Saroja Kannaiah (70), wife of former panchayat president of Chennareddiyur near Latheri, was found murdered by unidentified assailants on Friday.

She was found dead with bleeding injuries on her head and face by her relative Ravichandran, who returned home after watching a bull race in Keezhmuttukoor, police sources said. Nearly five sovereigns of gold jewels she was wearing were reported missing, police sources said.

After the death of Kannaiah, the woman was living alone in her house.

The gruesome murder has sparked tensions in the area.

Deputy Inspector General of Police-Vellore, N. Kamini and Vellore Superintendent of Police Praveshkumar inspected the scene of crime and held inquiries with local people.

Fingerprint experts collected samples from the scene of crime and services of sniffer dog were used to find clues.

The Latheri police registered a case and shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai for post-mortem .

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
murder
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 1:53:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/woman-murdered-hunt-on-for-killer-in-vellore/article30596943.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY