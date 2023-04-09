Woman motorist run over by speeding truck in Tiruvallur

April 09, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - TIRUVALLUR

A 50-year-old woman motorist was killed after being hit by a sand-laden truck in Tiruvallur on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The Tiruvallur Taluk police have filed a case and arrested the driver of the lorry.

According to police sources, D. Samundeeswari of Aranvoyal village, was returning home from her relative’s house in Kosavanpalayam on a two-wheeler on Tirupachur Main Road when a truck carrying sand hit her vehicle from behind. During impact, she was thrown off from the vehicle and was run over.

The residents in the locality rushed the victim to Tiruvallur Government Hospital where she was pronounced brought dead, by the doctors. The Taluk police, after completing the post-mortem, handed over the body to the relatives.

