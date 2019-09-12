A woman went missing after a coracle capsized near Hogenekkal on Wednesday. According to the police, Anjelatchi, 51, her husband Mano, 58, daughter Mosika, 27, and their car driver Kandhan took a ride in the coracle which capsized a few metres from Alampadi. Mano, Kandhan and Mosika held on to a tree branch, but Anjelatchi went missing. Police and fire personnel conducted a search. Hogenekkal police are investigating.
Woman missing after coracle topples
