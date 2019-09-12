Tamil Nadu

Woman missing after coracle topples

more-in

A woman went missing after a coracle capsized near Hogenekkal on Wednesday. According to the police, Anjelatchi, 51, her husband Mano, 58, daughter Mosika, 27, and their car driver Kandhan took a ride in the coracle which capsized a few metres from Alampadi. Mano, Kandhan and Mosika held on to a tree branch, but Anjelatchi went missing. Police and fire personnel conducted a search. Hogenekkal police are investigating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 2:48:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/woman-missing-after-coracle-topples/article29395797.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY