Woman living alone murdered in Thanjavur

09 October 2020 12:11 IST

Police are scrutinising CCTV footage to try and establish the identity of the assailants

A 60-year-old woman was found murdered in her house in Melapazhunchur village, under the Adhiramapattinam police station limits, in Thanjavur district on Friday.

Police said the woman, R. Indrani, a widow was staying alone. Her son is employed in Singapore and daughter-in-law had left for her parent’s house to deliver her baby.

Police said Indrani was breaking groundnut pods in her house when unidentified assailants entered and slashed her neck with a sharp weapon killing her on the spot. Valuables kept inside the house were found to be intact, said the police.

Local residents who found the woman dead alerted the police. Footage from CCTV installed near the house of the victim is being studied by the investigators in an effort to establish the identity of the assailants. The Adhiramapattinam Police have registered a case of murder.