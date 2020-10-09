Tamil Nadu

Woman living alone murdered in Thanjavur

A 60-year-old woman was found murdered in her house in Melapazhunchur village, under the Adhiramapattinam police station limits, in Thanjavur district on Friday.

Police said the woman, R. Indrani, a widow was staying alone. Her son is employed in Singapore and daughter-in-law had left for her parent’s house to deliver her baby.

Police said Indrani was breaking groundnut pods in her house when unidentified assailants entered and slashed her neck with a sharp weapon killing her on the spot. Valuables kept inside the house were found to be intact, said the police.

Local residents who found the woman dead alerted the police. Footage from CCTV installed near the house of the victim is being studied by the investigators in an effort to establish the identity of the assailants. The Adhiramapattinam Police have registered a case of murder.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2020 12:11:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/woman-living-alone-murdered-in-thanjavur/article32811540.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story