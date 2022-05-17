Woman kills her two children in Pudukottai district

Special Correspondent May 17, 2022 13:20 IST

She was upset with her husband over his addiction to alcohol

A 24-year-old woman allegedly murdered her two-year-old son and eight-month old daughter at Karupparkoilpatti village in Ponnamarvathi police station limits on Monday night. The Ponnamaravathi police arrested P. Panchavaram on the charge of killing P. Jagadeesan and P. Dhakshinya. Police sources said there were frequent quarrels between Panchavaram and her husband Ponnadaikkan, said to be an alcoholic. Upset over her husband’s addiction, the woman left for her parents’ house taking the children along with her. Her husband is said to have pacified her and brought them home a few days ago. But she strangulated the children to death when he was away, the police said. The issue came to light following information from the locals. A case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered against her.



