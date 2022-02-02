Woman kills daughters, self

NAGERCOIL

02 February 2022 19:41 IST

After killing her two daughters, a 27-year-old woman allegedly ended her life near Marthandam on Tuesday evening.

Police said J. Viji, 27, of Kazhuvanthittai Colony in Kuzhithurai was living with her two daughters, aged 2 and six months, and her mother-in-law Rajammal as her husband S. Jeba Shine is working in a resort at Varkala in Kerala. When Ms. Rajammal returned home from a church on Tuesday night, she found Viji had committed suicide in the bedroom after killing her daughters.

On getting information, Marthandam police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Asaripalam Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police questioned Mr. Jeba Shine and Ms. Rajammal. Viji did not have any difference of opinion with her mother-in-law, police sources said, adding they had secured the mobile phones of Mr. Jeba Shine and Viji for investigation.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.