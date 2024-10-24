GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman killed while cleaning concrete mixer near Ambur

Updated - October 24, 2024 12:07 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The cement mixer into which the woman worker was pulled after a co-worker accidently switched it on.

A 58-year-old construction worker was killed while cleaning a concrete mixer after a co-worker accidentally switched on the machine at Pallur village near Ambur.

The deceased has been identified as K. Deviyani, a native of Gudiyatham. A private contractor V. Rajesh Kumar, 42, had brought her, along with eight others, for constructing a sidewall along a local stream to prevent inundation of nearby villages.

Deviyani was engaged in cleaning the concrete mixer before dumping the materials required to make concrete for the basement of the sidewall, when a co-worker accidently switched on the machine.

Consequently, her saree got stuck in the machine and dragged her into it. She suffered serious injuries before the others could pull her out.

She was taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur where doctors declared her dead.

A case was registered by Ambur Taluk police. A probe is under way.

Published - October 24, 2024 12:06 am IST

